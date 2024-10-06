BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 PANICS; CALLS FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
230 views • 7 months ago

Hillary Clinton is publically calling for the destruction of the First Amendment & is calling on Americans who use that right to be criminally prosecuted.


She is also calling on the media to only share negative information on Trump.


Here is what she has said in recent months:


1. Clinton tells Rachel Maddow that some Americans who share "propaganda" should be criminally prosecuted.


2. Clinton says social media platforms like X need to moderate content so "we don't lose total control."


3. Clinton says the media needs to all report the same news and have a single "consistent" narrative about Trump, only reporting about how "dangerous" he is.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1842920527825932796


Thumbnail: https://x.com/CrystalHope1979/status/1842921066286485811


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/XGARp6Ub8S6Qyoec6


When they say the quiet part out loud:


👀👇


“If they don’t moderate and monitor content then we lose TOTAL CONTROL”

Keywords
censorshippanicpropagandahillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigpresident donald john trumpmulti pronged offensive
