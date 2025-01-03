BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates Insider: Bird Flu Jab Causes 'Gut Storms,' Trial Participants 'Shat Out Internal Organs'
6 months ago

In a disturbing revelation making waves in medical circles, a Gates Foundation whistleblower has issued a chilling warning: mRNA-vaccinated individuals are harboring dormant nanopathogens within their bodies, and these pathogens can be activated remotely through an 18-gigahertz signal on the 5G network.

What happens when these nanopathogens lurking in every vaccinated body are activated? Cue catastrophic health events ranging from sudden heart or brain failure to uncontrollable internal bleeding.

Even more alarming, the whistleblower says the recently developed bird flu vaccine is continuing where COVID-19 vaccines left off.

For those who’ve already been vaccinated, getting this new shot could trigger severe health issues, including, according to an insider, the terrifying possibility of “defecating out internal organs.”

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

