How Much Are New Drivers Fined for Impaired Driving in Alberta?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New drivers in Alberta face strict impaired driving laws! Under the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program, there’s zero tolerance for alcohol or drugs. 🚫
⚠️ Penalties for New Drivers:
✔ First Offence: $200 fine, 30-day licence suspension, 7-day vehicle impoundment
✔ Second Offence: $500 fine, 90-day suspension, ignition interlock requirement
✔ Third Offence: $1,000 fine, licence revocation, criminal charges
💡 Even a small amount of alcohol or cannabis can result in severe penalties for GDL drivers!
📞 Facing an impaired driving charge? Call Khalid Akram at (403) 774-9529 today!
🔗 Learn more: https://akramlaw.com/impaired-driving-laws-for-new-drivers-calgary/