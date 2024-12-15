BREAKING ALERT! 🚨 The TRUTH About COVID-19 Vaccines!

Are you ready for the most explosive episode of David Icke's Dot Connector yet? 🔥





✨The Shocking Reality of the health havoc wreaked by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Doctors worldwide are sounding the alarm, with thousands signing the Hope Accord to demand an IMMEDIATE suspension of these vaccines! 🌍💉





✨Trump's Controversial Ties with Big Pharma. Despite calling himself the "father" of the vaccine, recent events at Mar-a-Lago reveal a cosy dinner with Pfizer and Lilly executives. 🤝💊





✨The MAGA Awakening - As the illusion fades, will supporters see through the smokescreen? 🕵️‍♂️🎭





🔗 Tune in NOW on Ickonic to see the FULL episode where David CONNECTS THE DOTS like never before! https://discover.ickonic.com





#DavidIcke #DotConnector #VaccineTruth #Health #MAGA #WakeUp #Ickonic #QuestionEverything





Remember, the truth might shock, but it will set you free!