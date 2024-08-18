BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis orders Humanity to follow 'Universal Bishop' Klaus Schwab during End Times
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
9 months ago

The world has entered the end times according to Pope Francis who claims this means it is vital for everybody in the world to submit to World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and accept his agenda.

According to Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab has been appointed “universal bishop” because his plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order means he is more relevant figure than Jesus Christ in 2024.

Pope Francis’ comments have caused outrage in the Vatican with many archbishops calling for his head, but given the disturbing facts coming out about the Jesuit pope, should we really be surprised by his support for Schwab’s Nazi-style eugenics and depopulation programs?


Pope Francis, end times, Klaus Schwab, antichrist, WEF, World Economic Forum,    Agenda Contributor, Depopulation, Eugenics, universal bishop, Jesus Christ, Vatican, archbishops, Jesuit,  Jesuit pope, Nazi, yuval noah harari

Keywords
jesus christjesuitvaticannaziend timesdepopulationpope franciseugenicsantichristworld economic forumwefjesuit popeklaus schwabyuval noah harariagenda contributoruniversal bishoparchbishops
