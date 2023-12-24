Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Happy Festivus!
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
35 views
Published 2 months ago

The tradition of Festivus begins with airing of grievances.

We have plenty of them this year — and we’ll have more next year.

The biggest item of gubment spending was the hundreds of billions in interest payments to ‘service’ our national debt:

Sen. Rand Paul: The Festivus Report 2023 (9th Edition)


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 December 2023)

Keywords
corruptionrand paulgovernment spendingmoney launderingfraudscamswampbig governmentpork barrelswindlefederal spendinggovernment wastewasteful spendingmoney pitfestivusgrievancekleptocracyboondogglebidenflationbidenomicswill cainpermanent washingtonfederal wastesquanderpet project

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket