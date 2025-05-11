Babylon is fallen: who is the newly-elected pope Leo XIV?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Kim Osboel
if the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, didn’t
already have enough geopolitical power in the world, to say nothing
about it’s immense military power, there is now an American Pope
for the 1.4 billion Catholics in the world.
The new pontiff is cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago, Illinois, and he will take the name of pope Leo XIV. His selection surprised a lot of people: first, that he is similar to pope Francis is some ways, and second, he is from the United States. Thus, the two most powerful men in the world are Americans.
It is simply shocking that in a world where the American president is looking to expand the American empire, we now also have an American pope.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington