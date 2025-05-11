Babylon is fallen: who is the newly-elected pope Leo XIV?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Kim Osboel





As if the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, didn’t already have enough geopolitical power in the world, to say nothing about it’s immense military power, there is now an American Pope for the 1.4 billion Catholics in the world.



The new pontiff is cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago, Illinois, and he will take the name of pope Leo XIV. His selection surprised a lot of people: first, that he is similar to pope Francis is some ways, and second, he is from the United States. Thus, the two most powerful men in the world are Americans.



It is simply shocking that in a world where the American president is looking to expand the American empire, we now also have an American pope.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



