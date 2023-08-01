Carl Gustav Jung: “We are the origin of all coming evil.” (Excerpt 1959)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We need more understanding of human nature, because the only real danger that exists is man himself. He is the great danger. And we are pitifully unaware of it. We know nothing of man … far too little. His psyche should be studied — because we are the origin of all coming evil. Excerpt from an interview with John Freeman Face to Face, 1959