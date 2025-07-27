BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MOMENT Israeli troops INTERCEPT Gaza Aid Ship Handala - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
58 views • 1 month ago

MOMENT Israeli troops INTERCEPT Gaza aid ship Handala

Armed soldiers board from boats 

Crew put HANDS in the air

Adding, after this a Press Release was posted by Israel saying:

Israel SEIZES Gaza aid ship Handala — Foreign Ministry 

Adding:  ISRAEL RAIDS 'HANDALA' FLOTILLA GOING TO GAZA

Navy seizes vessel attempting to breach blockade; activists detained en route to Israel.

"Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts," the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The Handala, which sailed from Italy last week, has threatened hunger strikes if stopped. This is the 7th humanitarian initiative to breach the Gaza blockade and ultimately be seized by the Israeli military.

Navy says vessel tried to ‘illegally’ breach blockade

‘All passengers safe’

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
