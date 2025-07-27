MOMENT Israeli troops INTERCEPT Gaza Aid Ship Handala - clip 2

MOMENT Israeli troops INTERCEPT Gaza aid ship Handala

Armed soldiers board from boats

Crew put HANDS in the air

Adding, after this a Press Release was posted by Israel saying:

Israel SEIZES Gaza aid ship Handala — Foreign Ministry

Adding: ISRAEL RAIDS 'HANDALA' FLOTILLA GOING TO GAZA

Navy seizes vessel attempting to breach blockade; activists detained en route to Israel.

"Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts," the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The Handala, which sailed from Italy last week, has threatened hunger strikes if stopped. This is the 7th humanitarian initiative to breach the Gaza blockade and ultimately be seized by the Israeli military.

Navy says vessel tried to ‘illegally’ breach blockade

‘All passengers safe’