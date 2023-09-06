BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 284 - False Alarm?
24 views • 09/06/2023

In the last Video No.283 i stated this, “i received a comment on BitChute Video No.282 titled “AI” that i felt was very pertinent to this extended period of “SLACKENING” we have been in now for the last 10 months. The statement i received was with regard to all that has been said by me in the last 296 videos. The summarized question was, “At what point do your predictions become error and people receive the boy who cried wolf effect.” I said in response, “I’m going to address this question in the next video at length because i KNOW in my heart that many people are probably entertaining the same question. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html, Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5, Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth, You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net, Darkness Is Falling New Tube






