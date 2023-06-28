© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3yrs ago 6-28-20 Houston TX Hospitals Mayhem Chaos Full Capacity LIES LIES Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdowns
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/06/25/houston-hospital-leaders-discuss-capacity-has-coronavirus-cases-rise/
The CEOs of Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann Health System, St. Luke’s Health and Texas Children’s Hospital held a virtual news conference