Truth and Righteousness

"HELD CAPTIVE"

..

After recording this video, I was led to add that many are also being "held captive" by man-made religions and man-made Christian denominations. (they make up Satan's one world religion).

One of the things Jesus said to his disciples and thus us before he left was the text below. Cherish every moment.

John 14:30

King James Version Bible

Hereafter I will not talk much with you: for the prince of this world cometh, and hath nothing in me.