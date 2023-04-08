22. Lyrist + Techie = the Result

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyrist:
I’m not a techie, so to say,
It’s not the matter for dismay,
To set at naught my living route,
Which really ought to carry through!
It’s not for me the calculations,
The building formulas array,
I need my lyre inspiration –
Just so I feel my destination,
That’s where I see my own way!
Techie:
But I don’t see the real use of
Humanitarian mindset,
I need some strict scientific due stuff
With the right structure to percent.
With you, my dear Grace of science,
With you, Numeric wizard, too,
I’ll pass my pathway with the truth
Without any sonnet rhymes.
The Result:
So, everyone to his taste, ever,
But this taste modifies together
With knowledge of essential things,
With the intention to give battle
To prejudices and daft mettle –
To all that handicaps to think.
Explore the oeuvre of freethinkers:
La Rochefoucauld, Voltaire, Holbach,
Astronomy and physics leaders,
Composers: Mozart, Wagner, Bach.
Set store by moral poets' poems
Who honestly and truly tell
About crucial, vital moments,
For instance, Pushkin, Swift, the moderns
Who the Enlightenment propel.
We have to grasp that different spheres
Are the sought-for, organic whole,
This fact will lead to the right means,
Conducive to the thriving world!