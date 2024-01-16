BUSTED James O'Keefe Works Out With Mark Cuban, Asks Will You Hire Wei Wu

O'Keefe Media Group





Jan 15, 2024





Cuban tells O’Keefe, “You lied out your ass about Pfizer,” and “Only a f***ing moron thinks DEI has to do with quotas”





Cuban frantically asks, “Where’s your camera at?” Cuban’s trainer grabs a nearby guest’s shirt, seizes their iPhone and deletes the footage. But hidden cameras captured the entire heated exchange.





Mark Cuban, O’Keefe and Elon Musk were in a recent exchange on X about DEI policies with Elon Musk asking Cuban “when should we expect to see a short white/Asian woman to play for his team, the Dallas Mavericks?”





In response to Ashley St. Clair’s posting OMG’s video of IBM CEO engaged in mandatory DEI disorientation, Mark Cuban replied, “do you really think a James O’Keefe edited video is an objective representation of an event?”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0JUJKgAs6A