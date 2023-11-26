This Saint News 11/26/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We’re having a real conversation about Jeffery Epstein and we’re naming some names. We are gonna go down memory lane and touch on Jan 6th. These streets be crazy y’all, and we’re gonna have a look. I got the headlines all ready to go, and ummm... the United News Network is saying Trump has been dead since 2022. Yall…? I got some top stories coming your way and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.





Who Are France's Yellow Vest Protesters? (Les Gilets Jaunes)? | NowThis World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zn_GHA850eQ





Jeffrey Epstein Had 24 Contacts for Bill Clinton in His Black Book

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6cXazQoH_8





https://qofficial.net/password





Pilot warns of airline industry disaster due to Covid vaccines

https://t.co/kL6iMMxTR9

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1725573934647533603?s=20