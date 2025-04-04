BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Defend President Trump's Economic Plan in About a Minute
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
134 views • 5 months ago

To say that President Donald Trump's economic plan is important is the understatement of the year. It is crucial if we are going to continue as a nation.


A young gentleman spent time detailing why it is crucial that President Trump's plan be allowed to move forward. He details some of the risks and highlights three important tenets of the President's plan that make perfect sense... to some, at least.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
economytariffstaxestradethe jd rucker show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy