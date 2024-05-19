© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bill Gates Pushes for Digital ID for Newborns in Kenya
Kenya’s Digital ID project, known as Maisha Namba, will receive advice from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The global charity group, started by the Microsoft founder, will help connect the Kenyan government to key technical experts and partners, Mark Suzman, CEO at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told Business Daily Africa.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/