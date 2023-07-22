© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting on the Vremevsky ledge: British MRAP Mastiff in Staromayskoe destroyed by explosion
The junction of the Zaporozhye Front and the DPR.
▪️ 2 armored vehicles were spotted on the northern outskirts, one of them was destroyed by a TM-62 mine during the NATO proxy advance.
▪️ Now fierce battles continue in this area, Russian Airborne Forces and the "Kaskad" OBTF (DPR) are knocking out the enemy from the outskirts of the settlement.
Source @R&U Videos