Is Something Going On?

Troubling Signs: The Gubment Is Hiding Something
* There are a lot of signs that something is up they may not be telling us about.
* Only idiots ignore warning signs.
* Are the ChiComs (a) prepping a hit on Taiwan and (b) afraid of this next election?
* Don’t ignore any of this.
* Be prepared.
* This stuff is for real; the peace dividend is over.
* There is no way all of this is happening by coincidence.
More Signals In The Noise
* In addition to reports of Chinese malware attacks, Senate satellite phones and radiological/nuclear emergency drugs, we have other indications and warnings that the cabal is plotting something big.
* Guam was just hit by Typhoon Mawar — not that weather warfare is a thing.
* 30 tons of [explosive] ammonium nitrate recently “went missing” from a train in California.
* The left’s relentless, treasonous war on America keeps accelerating on multiple fronts.
* Power grid “regulators” keep warning about the threat of black-outs.
* God willing, the white hats have intercepted the plot and this next scene will be the anti-climax of the movie!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 25 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2pyaop-troubling-signs-that-the-government-is-hiding-something-ep.-2018-05252023.html