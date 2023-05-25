BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Something Going On?
194 views • 05/25/2023

Troubling Signs: The Gubment Is Hiding Something

* There are a lot of signs that something is up they may not be telling us about.

* Only idiots ignore warning signs.

* Are the ChiComs (a) prepping a hit on Taiwan and (b) afraid of this next election?

* Don’t ignore any of this.

* Be prepared.

* This stuff is for real; the peace dividend is over.

* There is no way all of this is happening by coincidence.


More Signals In The Noise

* In addition to reports of Chinese malware attacks, Senate satellite phones and radiological/nuclear emergency drugs, we have other indications and warnings that the cabal is plotting something big.

* Guam was just hit by Typhoon Mawar — not that weather warfare is a thing.

* 30 tons of [explosive] ammonium nitrate recently “went missing” from a train in California.

The left’s relentless, treasonous war on America keeps accelerating on multiple fronts.

* Power grid “regulators” keep warning about the threat of black-outs.

* God willing, the white hats have intercepted the plot and this next scene will be the anti-climax of the movie!


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 25 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2pyaop-troubling-signs-that-the-government-is-hiding-something-ep.-2018-05252023.html

communismsocialismchinadonald trumpdan bonginoliberalismglobalisminvasionfascismtyrannypreparednessmarxismprogressivismleftismccptotalitarianismchicomstaiwancollectivismchinese communistspreparationguamcoordinated attackcrazy mandisruptive event
