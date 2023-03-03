Message, with love, for my daughter, my only child MVI_0186-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have made this video message for my daughter public, in the hope that it may encourage and inspire other parents to record their heartfelt loving messages they want their children to see and hear. We all hang by a thread, and we don’t know when our last day on earth will be. And don’t ever think that our parenting had to be close to perfect before we can safely express our love verbally to our children.
My beloved daughter, my only child, I hope that you will find this message one day.