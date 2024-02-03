© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 2, 2024
As more and more evidence points toward SARS-CoV-2’s lab origin, a recent video from a Chinese lab paints a frightening picture of why gain-of-function laws are critical and why the public should not be blindly trusting the scientific and medical communities.
#LabLeak #Wuhan
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4azmr0-leaked-lab-video-says-it-all.html