Disinformation About Downed Russian AWACS A-50U and Il-22 Was Debunked!

For the second day, Western media have been discussing the statement of the Ukrainian side that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly shot down two Russian planes over the Sea of Azov. In particular, we are talking about the AWACS plane A-50U and the Airborne Command Post Il-22. From the very first minutes, many Ukrainian telegram channels and bloggers began to assure the public that these Russian planes were shot down using the Patriot system. However, such statements can deceive and mislead only ordinary people who do not have rational thinking and do not understand anything about military affairs. It is worth noting that even Western military experts and analysts reacted with great suspicion to these rumors and doubted statements by the Ukrainian side................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN



