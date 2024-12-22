RED & GREEN powders to try to BOOST MY HEALTH MVI_3376

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I found these powders at half price in Coles a month or so back, and decided to give them a try. My health is waning, and I am on the look out for things to use and do to try to slow the progression, or, better still, reverse it. I have much I want to contribute to the world, and I need good health for that. DISCLAIMER: this is not medical advice.