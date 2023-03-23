Conspiracy? Technology in mysterious liquid, designed to hack you!

March 20, 2023

Sorcery = pharmakeia i.e medication (pharmacy)

Pocket Lexicon - φαρμακεία, the practice of drugging, drugging; hence, especially, from the use of mysterious liquids, sorcery, witchcraft, inextricably combined with idolatry

Cyclopedia -Pharmacy, a name applied to the arts of the magician and enchanter. pharmacy, that is, the magical art of inventing and preparing medicaments to do mischief

Rev 18:23 ..... by thy sorceries were all the nations deceived

