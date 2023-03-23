Conspiracy? Technology in mysterious liquid, designed to hack you!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 20, 2023
Sorcery = pharmakeia i.e medication (pharmacy)
Pocket Lexicon - φαρμακεία, the practice of drugging, drugging; hence, especially, from the use of mysterious liquids, sorcery, witchcraft, inextricably combined with idolatry
Cyclopedia -Pharmacy, a name applied to the arts of the magician and enchanter. pharmacy, that is, the magical art of inventing and preparing medicaments to do mischief
Rev 18:23 ..... by thy sorceries were all the nations deceived