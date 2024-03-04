Lawmakers are speaking out against the income tax slavery system.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal and state legislators across America are calling for abolition
of the income tax slavery system. One Congressional candidate has even
called for all of us to stop paying income tax to the corrupt federal
government. Representative Thomas Massie and State Representative Jason
Gerhard have emerged as prominent voices in this movement, exposing the
truth about income tax.
In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will share these news stories with you and explain how and why we can safely and lawfully stop paying income taxes, which will restore freedom to America. Peymon has been leading the charge in unraveling the truths about income tax for decades, and now Legislators are joining the cause, accelerating the movement to free Americans from IRS deception and slavery.
