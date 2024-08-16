DTR S4 Ep 301: Grey Aliens Exist

Roswell is more than a myth. It is a categorical moment where the existence of Grey aliens was confirmed. So now what? We have no other claims of meetings with Grey's that compare. The one survivor was peaceful and calm. He tended his friends and hurt no one. Did his friends attempt to rescue him? Why did Bob Lazar have to research from ground zero if we captured one of the pilots? In this episode, we reexamine Roswell, study the claims, and make connections that others are yet to make. Enjoy.





