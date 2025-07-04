Israel-Iran War Explained: What’s Really Happening? | With Chris Byberg & Patricia Bootsma

Donate to help us make more shows at [www.faytene.tv/donate](http://www.faytene.tv/donate) or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





In this episode, we delve into the Israel-Iran conflict. Guests Chris Byberg and Patricia Bootsma unpack the spiritual, historical, and geopolitical aspects of this crisis. (Note: This interview was recorded before the ceasefire).





In this episode:





/ Why Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran and how Iran responded

/ The growing threat to global security and what Iran’s leaders have openly declared

/ How anti-Semitism shows up differently in the Middle East and the West

/ What the Bible says about standing with Israel

/ How you can pray and take action as a person of faith





