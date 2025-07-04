BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel-Iran War Explained: What’s Really Happening? | With Chris Byberg & Patricia Bootsma
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
52 views • 2 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows at [www.faytene.tv/donate](http://www.faytene.tv/donate) or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


In this episode, we delve into the Israel-Iran conflict. Guests Chris Byberg and Patricia Bootsma unpack the spiritual, historical, and geopolitical aspects of this crisis.  (Note: This interview was recorded before the ceasefire).


In this episode:


/ Why Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran and how Iran responded

/ The growing threat to global security and what Iran’s leaders have openly declared

/ How anti-Semitism shows up differently in the Middle East and the West

/ What the Bible says about standing with Israel

/ How you can pray and take action as a person of faith


We invite you to subscribe to this channel and share this video with friends who care about the truth and seek to understand global events through a biblical lens.


 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em

