Israel-Iran War Explained: What’s Really Happening? | With Chris Byberg & Patricia Bootsma

In this episode, we delve into the Israel-Iran conflict. Guests Chris Byberg and Patricia Bootsma unpack the spiritual, historical, and geopolitical aspects of this crisis. (Note: This interview was recorded before the ceasefire).
In this episode:
/ Why Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran and how Iran responded
/ The growing threat to global security and what Iran’s leaders have openly declared
/ How anti-Semitism shows up differently in the Middle East and the West
/ What the Bible says about standing with Israel
/ How you can pray and take action as a person of faith
