The Secrets to Generational Curses - Alexander Pagani

Alexander Pagani is the 5-time best-selling of author of The Secrets To Deliverance & The Secrets To Generational Curses. He's the founder of Amazing Church Global (considered one of the fastest growing church-planting networks in New York City) and serves as the general overseer over twelve Amazing Churches all over the United States. Five-Fold Bible teacher with keen insight into the realm of the demonic, generational curses, deliverance and a unique grace for church-planting!









An internationally sought-after conference speaker, he takes an uncompromising approach to the Scriptures and has been involved with thousands of deliverance sessions all over the world, has prophesied to kings in Africa and appeared on various television networks, (TBN, The Word Network, etc...) An graduate of Central Pentecostal Bible Institute, he carries a spirit of wisdom and discernment to unlock the secrets of the kingdom with signs and wonders following his ministry. He's considered by many within Christidome, a REFORMER to our generation.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Alexander Pagani

WEBSITE: www.alexanderpagani.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: https://bit.ly/3GhxnIC

MOVIE: www.comeoutinjesusname.com

YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/3KH5PNW









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 91222d781ba5e8a4



