© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lm3po3c7b
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
The Chinese Communist Party turns China into a police and surveillance state. Chinese people are risking their lives fighting.
中國共產黨把中國變成了一個警察國家、一個監視國家。 中國人冒著生命危險進行奮戰。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks