Swedes and Danes have been duped

Sweden and Denmark used to be considered as some of the most democratic countries in the world, where you could trust public authorities as honest and really caring for the better good. Yet, just as in the rest of the world, Swedes and Danes have been deceived by their government into believing that a lethal experimental injection was safe and effective against Covid 19. Angry citizens are defamed as radicals, far right extremists or conspiracy theorists. These countries have probably never had such corrupt, careless politicians since direct universal suffrage has been introduced into their constitution. The first part is an excerpt of a Swedish video of Tobias Hietala. Full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVqWl1WcURg