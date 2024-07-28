© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ Majdal Shams residents expel #Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich after he tried to attend children's funeral.
They called him a murderer.
These are Syrian Druze People, not Israeli citizens.
Many are saying this was another Iron Dome failure like in March, and Israel using their own failure this time, as a reason to strike Lebanon.
Lebanon said they did not do this.
ADDING, July 29th:
❗️A statement issued by the people of Majdal Shams:
○ We refuse to let a single drop of blood be shed in the name of revenge for our children, and history bears witness that we are advocates of peace.
○ Our faith prohibits killing and revenge, and statements that depart from the Golan consensus, whether from inside or outside the Golan, represent only those who make them.