© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is Stuart “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, it wasn’t enough” Seldowitz?
Via: Lowkey (https://twitter.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1727423898679939372?t=Lp-ikK_fPlE6G-xFLYDNvw&s=19) on X/Twitter
-
This 'scumbag' should have not been called a 'gentleman' in this video. There are much better words to use that describe him.
I posted the harassment video with the vendor that he was arrested Wednesday.
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3847c3-f24b-493a-8148-792406d6aa84