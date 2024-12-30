BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inflammaging Solutions, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Humic and Fulvic Acid, Agarikon Mushroom, Bird Flu Propaganda - The RSB Show 12-30-24
The Robert Scott Bell Show
The Robert Scott Bell ShowCheckmark Icon
419 followers
6 months ago

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Inflammaging Solutions, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Humic and Fulvic Acid, Agarikon Mushroom, Pertussinum, Bird Flu Propaganda, Gut-Targeted Antidepressants, Medical Freedom Divide, GLP-1 Drug Impacts, Mineral Complex vs. Cardio Miracle and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/inflammaging-solutions-lance-schuttler-ascent-nutrition-humic-and-fulvic-acid-agarikon-mushroom-pertussinum-bird-flu-propaganda-gut-targeted-antidepressants-medical-freedom-divide-glp-1-drug/




A heartfelt thank you to our sponsor, Ascent Nutrition! Ascent Nutrition offers a variety of health-focused products, including:


- Pine Needle Extract: Rich in naturally occurring shikimic acid for detox and wellness.


- Algae Oil DHA Omega-3: A vegan and vegetarian-friendly source of essential DHA for brain health.


- Humic & Fulvic Acid: Promotes optimal nutrient absorption and detoxification.


- Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Powder: Supports memory, focus, and cognitive health.


- Wild-Harvested Pine Pollen Tincture: Packed with over 200 bioactive nutrients.


Listeners can enjoy 10% off by visiting the link. Shop their best-selling items and start your journey to optimal health today! Go to http://www.goascentnutrition.com/rsb

