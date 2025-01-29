Sharing the Gospel in Hollywood - Dr. Ted Baehr - Freedom Alive® Ep138

One of our greatest challenges is managing the influence of the mass media of entertainment on our children and grandchildren. Dr. Ted Baehr founded Movieguide® to cultivate a better media landscape for his children and future generations. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Baehr shares how God is using him to bring the gospel to Hollywood while teaching people how to be media-wise.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

