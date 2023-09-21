BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST 3, MATTHEW 28:19-20; Acts 10:42-48, 20230920

BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST 3

MATTHEW 28:19-20; Acts 10:42-48; Acts 16:29-33; Romans 6:3,4

Mid-Week Lesson, 20230920

Last week, by GOD’s Grace and Wisdom, His Holy Spirit reminded us that our LORD Jesus Christ humbled Himself and was baptized in the Jordan River by John, the Baptist. You will agree with me that our LORD didn’t have to, but submitted Himself as an example for all Christians to follow.

Also, we learned that our LORD Jesus commanded His Apostles to in Matthew 28:19-20 to:

Go ye therefore, and TEACH all nations, BAPTIZING them in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

TEACHING them to OBSERVE ALL Things whatsoever I have COMMANDED you: and, lo, I AM with you ALWAY, even unto the END of the world. Amen.

Our lesson today is from Acts 10:42-48. Let us review the incident of Cornelius with the Apostle Peter:

42 And He (the LORD Jesus Christ) commanded us to preach unto the people, and to testify that it is He which was ordained of God to be the Judge of quick (alive) and dead.

43 To Him give all the prophets witness, that through His name whosoever believeth in Him shall receive remission of sins.

44 While Peter yet spake these words, the Holy Ghost fell on all them which heard the word.

45 And they of the circumcision which believed were astonished, as many as came with Peter, because that on the Gentiles also was poured out the gift of the Holy Ghost.

46 For they heard them speak with tongues, and magnify God. Then answered Peter,

47 Can any man forbid water, that these should not be baptized, which have received the Holy Ghost as well as we?

48 And he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord. Then prayed they him to tarry certain days. Amen! Acts 10:42-48

The Apostle Peter baptized Cornelius and his household when he saw that the gift of the Spirit had been given to them as unto himself and others at the beginning. Observe the order. It was the same in the case of the Philippian jailor; it was after he had BELIEVED on the LORD Jesus Christ that he was BAPTIZED--he and his household, Acts 16:29-33.

29 Then he called for a light, and sprang in, and came trembling, and fell down before Paul and Silas,

30 and brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? 31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.

32 And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all that were in his house.

33 And he took them the same hour of the night, and washed their stripes; and was baptized, he and all his, straightway. Amen! Acts 16:29-33

This is, of course, a tremendous story of jailer first BELIEVING on the LORD Jesus Christ and then was BAPTIZED. This is the Protestant’s position against the whole Catholic doctrine, which teaches that Grace is transmitted by and in the very elements (Communion Bread and Wine).

The Catholics believe that Grace is transmitted in the water, as they believe that Grace is trans­mitted by the wafer (bread) that is eaten at the Lord’s Supper, that it conveys Grace.

But the cases given in the New Testament itself clearly show that, far from giving life and union, BAPTISM is rather meant to SEALS a preceding action, or is given as an ATTESTATION or a SEAL of an accomplished fact. This is the correct order, not the other way round. Note:

