Jamie Walden Challenges Us: Order Within the Chaos
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
53 views • 02/21/2024

Scott and Jamie discuss how we’ve been deceived by both blue pills and red pills, resulting in Satan’s planned chaos. In Jamie’s unique style, he discusses the only escape from the matrix.

************


Links for this episode:


Butler Co. sheriff addresses what he learned at conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvNukzNQawo


An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/


Faith That Comes By Hearing God - Zac Poonen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_xlAK81RP4


**********


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Keywords
corruptionmurdermedical
