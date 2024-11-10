THE EARTHLY LOOK OF JESUS, OUR LORD AND OUR GOD

A short investigation based on the New Revelation books (the XIXth century dictations of the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer), Archko Volume, the shroud of Turin image, but also some various easily accessible resources on the Internet. The main resource here is the direct description of the Lord's countenance, given in 'Gifts of Heaven', vol. 1, chap. 20 https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Gifts%20from%20Heaven%20vol%201%20-%20draft.pdf (through Jakob Lorber).

As a comment, let's remind that the writings of the New Revelation are in the greatest agreement with the Bible and particularly the scriptural Gospels, passing the validity test given by the apostles ('the same Gospel, the same Jesus - 2Co:11:4).

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/3-Days-in-the-Temple/





Note:

The 2 clips 57:19 - 1:00 (which have sound problems) can be found here:

Expelled Movie Clip-Genetic Mutation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgH7C2TrHZ8&list=PL7748FCBB500E093A&index=33





Dr. David Berlinski: Random Mutations (Clip 7)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGaUEAkqhMY&list=PL7748FCBB500E093A&index=15





Please use CC (subtitles) in case of need.