Cackling Kamala and the US Constitution | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/15/24

In this episode Juan discuss candidate for President Kamal Harris. Will it be Kamala? Does she qualify? Whose really who?
- Jamaican-Indian birth issues- does she qualify?
- VP different qualifications?
- Attorneys manned up and ready to go on birth issues if needed
- BHO- Bornin in Canada?
- BHO kids- Big Mike?
- Bill Clinton – A Rockefeller?
- Invented and created individuals by the CIA – Who and how ?
- Churches rainbow flags – captured operations
- What’s on the mind of Richard Dreyfuss?
CALL TO ACTION!
