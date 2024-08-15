BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cackling Kamala and the US Constitution | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/15/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
107 views • 9 months ago

In this episode Juan discuss candidate for President Kamal Harris. Will it be Kamala? Does she qualify? Whose really who?


- Jamaican-Indian birth issues- does she qualify?


- VP different qualifications?


- Attorneys manned up and ready to go on birth issues if needed


- BHO- Bornin in Canada?


- BHO kids- Big Mike?


- Bill Clinton – A Rockefeller?


- Invented and created individuals by the CIA – Who and how ?


- Churches rainbow flags – captured operations


- What’s on the mind of Richard Dreyfuss?


CALL TO ACTION!

Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

Keywords
barack obamabill clintonciabig mikerockefellerpresidential candidatekamala harrisattorneysjuanrichard dreyfussrainbow flagsqualificationsbirth issuesjamaican-indian heritagevp qualificationscanadian birthinvented individualschurch operations
