The latest footage shows the arrival moment of Geran 2 kamikaze drone, diving sharply towards its target position in Kharkov Videos circulated online on April 30, 2025, Geran-2 UAV with a 50 kg warhead, one of the Iranian-designed Geranuim variants operated by Russian forces, reached its destination during the processing of objects against the logistics center and important military depot for Ukrainian forces in Kharkov. Geranium, with its shrill sound when working, overwhelmed enemy air defenses as the UAV proved to be very difficult to block! According to reports, this is the fourth impact at the location, showing an epic dive by Geranium towards a target somewhere, while passing obstacles amidst the fire by Ukrainian air defenses of Western-made, but then managed to trigger a large explosion that morning.

Geranium UAV is always interesting to discuss again and again, especially during the recent Russian strikes, including one that has given a scare for Ukrainian military in Kharkov. Within an hour, the area was attacked more than 15 times by Russian Geran-2, both day and night. One of the powerful explosions caused by the UAV is captured on camera by a driver on the evening of April 29 at 22:00. The driver hastily turned his car 360 degrees, away from the explosion site and decided to return home. As in the frames from other angles that night, Geran-2 attacked the target without encountering much resistance from Ukrainian air defense, the degradation of which is confirmed by the attacks, which became more frequent throughout the day. Eyewitnesses say that this was one of the largest drone strikes on the city.

Interestingly, Russian Geranium disrupted the Ukrainian air response during the UAV attack in the skies over Cherkassy a few days ago, targeting military goods at an airport. The footage shows a Su-27 of Ukrainian Air Force destroyed and falling to the ground, after being mistakenly shot down by friendly fire from its own F-16, war correspondents report. According to their information, the two fighter jets worked in pairs and tried to repel the attack by "Geranium", but the Ukrainian military messed everything up, and a "mistake" happened.

