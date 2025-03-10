After liberating the territories near Malaya Loknya, Russian troops not only continued to advance in several areas, but also began the realization of one of the most ambitious plans in modern military history.



▪️ Beginning March 5, FPV drone strikes on explosives planted by the enemy destroyed two bridges; a little later, FAB-3000 destroyed another.



▪️ By the morning of March 8, Russian attack aircraft managed to make significant advances in the Kursk direction in almost all areas: the enemy was finally knocked out of Lebedevka, and managed to consolidate, advancing from Komarovo to Oleshnya.



▪️ Having got out of the gas pipe near a large forest belt, some of the Russian Armed Forces fighters moved northward, liberating Kubatkin north of Sudzha by noon on March 9. At the same time, the Russian flag was raised over Malaya Loknya.



From the east, soldiers of the 30th regiment came to their aid, having finally liberated Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and bypassed Pravda and Ivashkovskoye. The help also came through the forest belt from the side of Nikolskoe. By noon a rather large boiler was formed in the north of Sudzhansly district.



▪️ At the same time from the south it was possible to advance in Martynovka and Makhnovka, approaching from another direction to the center of Sujan district.



Another part of the operation to cut the AFU's communications south and southwest of Suja continues: Russian troops are tearing towards the state border and the highway to Yunakovka.



🖍In the past four days, Russian troops have cleared as much territory in the Kursk region as they could not clear in a couple of months of fighting. The front has been breached.



❗️ However, there is no reason should not relax: the enemy may attempt to break through the state border in another area, or make some other provocation.



