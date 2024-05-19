BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hallelujah | 7 Year Old w/ Stunning Voice | Lyrics Added
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
6 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1109 views • 12 months ago

The original of this beautiful song has 13M+ views. I had it in a Playlist; but the volume was too low compared to the other songs, so I decided to increase the volume. As long as I was doing that, I decided to add the lyrics to the video.


The original, with 7-year-old Veronica W. and guitarist Ben Bross, is here:

https://youtu.be/1ZoJ0FM0Dzw

______________________

Lyrics

I heard there was a secret chord

That David played and he pleased the Lord

But you don’t really know that music do ya


It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth,

The minor fall and the major lift

The King of old composing Hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


I know that there’s a God above

There’s evidence in all the love

Creation is enough to prove it to ya


And when He says there’s day from night,

And then He commanded let there be Light

And every breath He drew was hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


The angels sang at the Saviour’s birth

Its echo still heard around the earth

The beauty and the Spirit says He knew you


The babe was brought with so much care

Below all things, but God was there

And from your lips He drew the Hallelujah


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,


Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah


Keywords
gospeljesussalvationinspirationalmusicfaithbeliefencouragementhallelujah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy