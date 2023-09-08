Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 7





▪️The AFU have once again used drones to attack Russia's rear areas.





In the Moscow region, a drone was intercepted over Ramenskoye: at the site where the debris fell, a blast wave blew out the windows of a residential building.





▪️For the first time, the territory of the Volgograd region came under attack.





Air defence systems shot down an enemy drone in the immediate vicinity of a military unit in the Gorodishchensky district.





▪️Two more drones were intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft gunners in the vicinity of Rostov.





The wreckage of one of them fell in close proximity to the headquarters of the South Military District, damaging several buildings and injuring one person.





▪️Civilian objects in Bryansk were also subjected to a massive attack.





Two aircraft were shot down by air defence systems on the approach to the city, and two more fell near the railroad station.





▪️The AFU launched several unsuccessful attacks north of Novomaiors'ke and Novodonets'ke.





Russian troops repelled all attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original positions.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to storm Russian defensive lines near Robotyne.





At the moment, the village itself is in a gray zone: due to extensive damage, it is not possible to hold positions there.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU reconnaissance groups landed a landing force on the north of Pereiaslav Island.





Thanks to the work of the reconnaissance, the enemy's advance was known beforehand, so the attempted landing was foiled.