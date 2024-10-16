© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎥WATCH: A guy goes to the Israeli companies in the military exhibition and asks if they have the technology that kills & shreds children.
Some of those israelis didn’t get what he meant and actually pointed towards the right man to speak to....
Source @Fotros Resistance
