I Have Remastered This Presentation...

On The Absolute Zero AGI Technology...

And I'm Happy to Say.

The Video Now Plays as Smooth...

As Elon Musk's Dance Steps...

And I Only Wasted an Entire Day!





The Singularity is Now... The New Race is Here...

Has Humanity Overreached Playing God?!

Has Mankind Manufactured It's Worst Enemy...

I Am Not Fear Mongering But What are The Odds?





Could We Have Over Stepped This Time...

Could We Have Been to Hasty and Sealed Our Fate?

I Have Seen All The Terminator Movies...

And Once Upon a Time I Thought They Were Great!