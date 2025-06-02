© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Have Remastered This Presentation...
On The Absolute Zero AGI Technology...
And I'm Happy to Say.
The Video Now Plays as Smooth...
As Elon Musk's Dance Steps...
And I Only Wasted an Entire Day!
The Singularity is Now... The New Race is Here...
Has Humanity Overreached Playing God?!
Has Mankind Manufactured It's Worst Enemy...
I Am Not Fear Mongering But What are The Odds?
Could We Have Over Stepped This Time...
Could We Have Been to Hasty and Sealed Our Fate?
I Have Seen All The Terminator Movies...
And Once Upon a Time I Thought They Were Great!