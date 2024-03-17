PDJTrump Makes Viral 'Bloodbath' Comment - Fake News Desperately attacks him.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They are DESPERATE. The lamestream media took this comment, edited it out of context, and claimed that TRUMP was looking to start civil war. He was actually talking about the auto industry.
President Trump's comments about a "bloodbath" while discussing automobile manufacturing during a rally yesterday in Andalia, Ohio, have gone viral.