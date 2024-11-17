WTF IS FEMA PLANNING? - FEMA Mysteriously Building Facility & Staging 350 Semi Trucks Of "Equipment"

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the mysterious recent actions by FEMA which was said to be out of money just months ago but now wants to build a new airport terminal in Oscoda Township, Michigan while staging 350 semi trucks of unknown "equipment."

While people are distracted by the election, blindly believing they're about to be saved, the agenda carries on in quiet without interruption.

In Oscoda Township, Michigan, 350 semi trucks filled with unknown equipment is being stored at a closed air base. All the while, they're applying to build a new terminal at Wursmith Airport for their use only.

The claim is that this FEMA setup will serve 6 counties for an unspecified "emergency."

It's worth pointing out that the area doesn't face hurricanes or earthquakes.





As governments crack down on farms, destroy the supply chain, create new technocratic initiatives under the guise of "emergency orders" and push civil war and World War 3 as well as new plandemics, it's worth being concerned about.





While everyone is sitting on their hands thinking Trump is going to save them from the problems of the government, now is the time to get prepared. When things are quiet, one must prepare themselves. Not when everyone is screaming.





Of course the government is claiming there's nothing to worry about. Just like their new FEMA camp in Candler, North Carolina is nothing to worry about. Just like their latest actions restricting people from getting aid after manufacturing a bunch of disasters was "nothing to worry about."





It's clear they are looking for any excuse to bring in emergency orders and force people into servitude to technocracy one way or another.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





