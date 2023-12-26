Transhumanism is Coming – the Real Matrix

Episode 057
Since the 1940s the idea of Cybernetics has been in play and this is the foundation for Transhumanism – or merging people with machines. There is a full frontal push to implement this idea and it appears many of our cultural past-times paved the way. From Sci-Fi to Social Media, transhumanism has always been in the play book by the very same oligarchy families we cover here. Are you ready to be a cyborg?
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.