Image of the Beast Tech? Poor Mic..

Hologram Tech with Synthetic Thought? Image of the BEAST?
Sam Altman and other Tech Leaders are moving to create a new way to work with Ai to reduce your dependency on screens. Holograms / bio digital convergence? How does this fit Bible Prophecy? Trump’s beautiful bill will centralize Egov and eliminate States rights. How does this play into the call for elimination of free speech censoring the internet, Noahide Laws, CBDC, ID2020, Carbon Trackers, UBI and the MOTB System? What is the big picture narrative of the assassination of the Israel Embassy workers, Christian Male / Jewish Girlfriend. More as the Days of Noah mRNA tech for cattle. No flesh will be saved, not corrupted.