Unveiling Global Domination - The Covid Deception Day 1800

Written on 12/4/24 (December 31, 2019 - December 4, 2024: 1,800 days since...). It has been over 1,800 days since humanity was thrust into an era supposedly marked by a global health crisis, now understood to be the greatest lie ever told—the Covid-19 pandemic. In reality, it was The Fake Pandemic, and a monumental deception that persists to this day, perpetuated by those who orchestrated it for their benefit. This so-called pandemic was not a natural health crisis but a calculated act of aggression, a Full Spectrum Global War initiated by the New World Order to exert unprecedented control over every individual on Earth. Along with the guise of "Agenda 2030," this elite group slowly rolled out their offensive at the end of 2019, meticulously planning to unfold a global shutdown in 2020, achieving their goal of stopping the world in its tracks.

The narrative that the Covid-19 situation was a hoax is not merely a theory; it is the truth obscured by the very architects of this global manipulation. A virus, while real, was the product of laboratory manipulation, a biological weapon distributed as part of a multi-faceted attack. Alongside this physical warfare, an information virus was unleashed, equally destructive, designed to manipulate public perception, enforce compliance, and ultimately, to control the global populace through fear and misinformation.

This plan for global dominance by the NWO has been centuries in the making, meticulously woven into the fabric of society through economic, political, and social influence. The New World Order's arrival was marked not just by a health crisis but by the successful implementation of a control structure so pervasive that it has become the new reality we now live in. The undeniable truth is that we are currently residing within a reality shaped by these global elites, who have managed to orchestrate a world where dissent is marginalized, and individual freedoms are curtailed under the pretext of safety and order.

Today, we stand at a crossroads where seeing and acknowledging this reality is imperative. The world's population, now subject to this New World Order, must decide its future. Will we remain passive, allowing another orchestrated event to manipulate us further, or will we resist? The choice is stark: to accept a life under the shadow of this global cabal or to reclaim our autonomy, our truth, and shape a world free from their influence. The path forward is clear for those with open eyes; it leads toward a world we rebuild, free from the oppressive control of the New World Order.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#GlobalDomination #CovidDeception #Agenda2030 #NewWorldOrder #FreedomFight