Crimes Committed by Germany - in His Country Namibia in the Early 20th Century (1904-1908)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German soldiers were proud of the massacre.’ Namibian Laidlaw shares the crimes committed by Germany in his country in the early 20th century (1904-1908).
The colonial past in Namibia is still remembered even after over 100 years. Germany orchestrated a genocide of indigenous tribes, the Herero and Nama. People were thrown into concentration camps. The colonizers exterminated three-quarters of the Herero and roughly a third of the Nama.
Has Germany apologized for its crimes?
This is a partial of an RT documentary, it's all I've got for now.